HEATING AND WATER ASSISTANCE, DEADLINE EXTENDED

Connecticut Residents Encouraged to Apply for Assistance Before June 30, 2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the launch of a new online application for heating and water assistance programs that help income-eligible families from Connecticut pay their utility bills. Eligible residents can now apply for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) through a joint online application that is available at ct.gov/heatinghelp/apply.

The online application is part of the Lamont administration’s ongoing efforts to make more state government services available to be conducted over the internet to ensure that outdated bureaucratic processes are not a hindrance to accessing critical goods and services in times of need.

Governor Lamont also announced that the state has extended by one month the deadline by which households can apply for benefits for the 2021-2022 season from the original deadline of May 31, 2022, to the new deadline of June 30, 2022. Additionally, for qualifying households that use oil or propane, the state will pay for fuel deliveries through May 31, 2022.

“For years, we have offered assistance for these programs through only paper-based and in-person applications. Today marks a major step towards making it simpler and easier for residents to apply for heating and water assistance,” Governor Lamont said. “I know that rising energy prices are hitting low-income families especially hard. This program is designed to provide relief.”

“At the Connecticut Department of Social Services, we are on a journey to make it as simple and easy as possible for residents to apply for and renew their benefits,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford said. “We are proud to launch this online application. I want to thank our teams within the Department of Social Services, the Department of Administrative Services, and our partners, the Community Action Agencies, for all their work in launching this online application.”

“For almost 60 years, Community Action Agencies have been on the forefront of ensuring that Connecticut’s residents can access the programs they need to improve their lives, like childcare, home heating help, and job training,” Deb Polun, executive director of the Connecticut Association for Community Action, said. “We are excited that this online application will provide yet another way for residents across Connecticut to receive assistance with paying their bills.”

CEAP is a federally funded program that provides winter heating assistance to more than 75,000 income-eligible households every year. Eligible families can receive between $410 to $1,015 in basic benefits alone. Families may also be eligible for matching payment plans, protection from shutoffs, and replacement or repairs for heating equipment and water heaters. Both homeowners and renters are eligible, and assistance is available for natural gas and electric heat, as well as deliverable fuels like oil and propane.

LIHWAP provides water assistance to the same families who are eligible for CEAP, and eligible families can receive up to $1,000 in household water and wastewater benefits.

The programs are administered through local Community Action Agencies (CAAs) across the state. In addition to applying online at ct.gov/heatinghelp/apply, residents can also contact their local CAA with additional questions or to apply for assistance in-person or over the phone. (Click here to find CAA contact information.)

To apply online for CEAP or LIHWAP, visit ct.gov/heatinghelp/apply.

