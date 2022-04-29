Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield News: Shoplifters Cause Crash UPDATE

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

Apr 29, 2022

2022-04-20@5:23pm–Fairfield CT– #Fairfield CT– A white female shoplifter took beer and fled in a Hyundai Sonata from Villa Avenue Stop and Shop. A female entered the passenger seat of a vehicle which fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed and subsequently crashed into a vehicle fleeing the lot. The male operator and female passenger fled the vehicle on foot and was subsequently apprehended by police a short distance away.


The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries sustained following a motor vehicle accident. The fleeing vehicle was bearing a misused plate and its vehicle identification showed that it was a Stolen Vehicle out of Bridgeport.


Arrested- Joshua Paul Johnson of New Haven. Charges:Larceny in the 3rd Degree 53a-124 (File 1)
Conspiracy/Larceny in the 6th Degree 53a-48/53a-125b (45)
Interfering 53a-167a (running)
Motor Vehicle Charges:
Evading Responsibility 14-224b
Suspended License 14-215
Stop Sign 14-301
Misuse of Plates 14-147c
PRAWNs:
Norwalk – FTA 2nd $500 Bond
Berlin – FTA 1st $100,000 Bond


Also, Elizabeth Tew of Stratford-
Larceny in the 6th Degree 53a-125b
Conspiracy/Larceny in the 6th Degree 53a-48/53a-125b
Interfering 53a-167a – Bond $500
PRAWN: Stratford – VOP Bond $10,000

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

