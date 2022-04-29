Fairfield News: Shoplifters Cause Crash UPDATE

2022-04-20@5:23pm–Fairfield CT– #Fairfield CT– A white female shoplifter took beer and fled in a Hyundai Sonata from Villa Avenue Stop and Shop. A female entered the passenger seat of a vehicle which fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed and subsequently crashed into a vehicle fleeing the lot. The male operator and female passenger fled the vehicle on foot and was subsequently apprehended by police a short distance away.



The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries sustained following a motor vehicle accident. The fleeing vehicle was bearing a misused plate and its vehicle identification showed that it was a Stolen Vehicle out of Bridgeport.



Arrested- Joshua Paul Johnson of New Haven. Charges:Larceny in the 3rd Degree 53a-124 (File 1)

Conspiracy/Larceny in the 6th Degree 53a-48/53a-125b (45)

Interfering 53a-167a (running)

Motor Vehicle Charges:

Evading Responsibility 14-224b

Suspended License 14-215

Stop Sign 14-301

Misuse of Plates 14-147c

PRAWNs:

Norwalk – FTA 2nd $500 Bond

Berlin – FTA 1st $100,000 Bond



Also, Elizabeth Tew of Stratford-

Larceny in the 6th Degree 53a-125b

Conspiracy/Larceny in the 6th Degree 53a-48/53a-125b

Interfering 53a-167a – Bond $500

PRAWN: Stratford – VOP Bond $10,000