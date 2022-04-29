Mayor Laura R. Hoydick has announced that the Town of Stratford will host this year’s Veterans Breakfast on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The annual event, which has provided breakfast for more than 1,000 veterans since 2012, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., and will be held at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford. There is no charge for veterans or their guest, who will receive a full traditional breakfast.

The Stratford Veterans Museum will be scanning pictures of veterans, preferably in uniform, to display at the museum. Veterans are encouraged to bring a photo. All photos will be returned.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Veterans and non-veterans who are interested in attending may register by calling the Mayor’s Office at (203) 385-4001. Please ask to register for the Veterans Breakfast. Additional details of the event are available at www.townofstratford.com/veterans.

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick Announces Annual Veterans Breakfast

