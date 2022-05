2022-05-22@11:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man was shot in the stomach in the 1200 block of Howard Avenue. EMS was directed to park in a safe area until police cleared the scene. As they arrived at Howard Avenue at North Avenue a car waved them down that had the victim in the car. EMS took the patient along with a police escort. The condition of the victim is not known at this time. Detectives are on scene and the area is closed off at this time. Neighbors said they heard four gunshots.

