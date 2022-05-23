Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rooming House Fire

May 23, 2022

2022-05-23@1:34am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a party indicating smoke was filling up a room on the 2nd floor in the 100th block of West Liberty Street. Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched and upon arrival came across a fire on second floor that extended to third of a three story rooming house. One occupant was evacuated by ladder. All others self-evacuated. Fire is under investigation. Red Cross notified for 8 adults and 2 dogs displaced.

