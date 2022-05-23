Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Delayed Opening for Areas Immersed with Ticks announced by City Health Department and Parks and Recreation Department

May 23, 2022

Bridgeport, CT – The Health Department and the Department of Parks and Recreation announced this afternoon that the West Beach and Barnum Blvd Area would be closed for three hours on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tick management spraying is being carried out by the department and the hired contractor, All Habitat Services, along the lower hillside of the Seaside Park Landfill along Barnum Boulevard.

The Seaside Park West Beach entrance will be closed to the public until 11 a.m., after which it will be reopened to provide access to that broad region of the park.

For more information, visit the City of Bridgeport Health Department and Parks and Recreation Department website at www.bridgeportct.gov/.

