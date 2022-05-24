Bridgeport News: Shots Fired – Barricaded Person



On May 24, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a telephone call stating six shots were fired within the 100 block of Orange Street. At approximately 4:40 AM EOC received a second call reporting a male subject shooting from the third floor window of a multifamily home within the 100 block of Orange Street. Uniformed Patrol Officers arrived at the scene and reported hearing more gunshots. Police identified a multifamily home on Orange Street from which the shots were being fired. Innocent citizens were evacuated and the Bridgeport Police Emergency Services Unit was activated.



Patrol supervisors established communication with the subject as trained police crisis negotiators were requested and began their response to the scene.



The subject surrendered to the Patrol Division and members of the BPD Emergency Services Unit at approximately 5:50 AM.



The subject was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The multifamily home was swept by the Emergency Services Unit for any possible victims and/or additional dangerous subjects. None were located. A search warrant has been obtained for the subjects residence located on Orange Street and an arrest is imminent.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Daniel J. Rivera of Bridgeport Connecticut.



Rivera, a convicted felon, was released from the hospital and transported to the Bridgeport Police Department where he was charged Criminal Possession of a Firearm (2 counts), Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Threatening in the 1st Degree (3 counts), Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment (3 counts), Breach of Peace in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Restraint in the 1st Degree (2 counts), and Risk of Injury to a Minor (2 counts). Bond is set at $150,000 and Rivera is scheduled appear in court on May 25, 2022. (2) 12 gauge shotguns and (1) 9mm semi-automatic handgun were located at the scene and turned in as evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Angel Llanos at 203 581-5238 or call the BPD tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

