Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shoot Out In The Hollow

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 26, 2022

2022-05-26@10:00AMish–Word on the street is that there was a shootout in a back lot on Vine Street near Park Avenue.Word is that there was a round of 12 shot and then and round of 12 minutes apart. One person was shot at the scene. A short time later a suspect was allegedly apprehended wearing a tactical vest and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at PT Barnum Housing. There have been a large increase in shots being fired in the area of PT Barnum. Last week one teen was apprehended after a shots fired incident.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shots Fired – Barricaded Person

May 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Delayed Opening for Areas Immersed with Ticks announced by City Health Department and Parks and Recreation Department

May 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rooming House Fire

May 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shoot Out In The Hollow

May 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Safe Boating Proclamation

May 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Road Rage Results In Pepper Spray

May 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: School Fire

May 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick