Bridgeport News: Sexual Assault

#Bridgeport CT–On February 17, 2022 Detectives assigned to the Bridgeport Police Special Victim’s Unit responded to St. Vincent’s Hospital on the report of a 55-year-old female being treated for a violent sexual assault that occurred earlier that morning. As a result of their criminal investigation, Detectives determined the victim was assaulted at a residence within the 300 block of Griffin Avenue. Detectives were also able to confirm 57-year-old Harold Clarke Sr. as a suspect in the assault. Clarke Sr. turned himself into the Bridgeport Police Department this morning on an arrest warrant charging him with Aggravated Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree 53a-70a. Bond has been set at $250,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court later today.

