Bridgeport News: Sexual Assault

Stephen Krauchick

May 5, 2022

#Bridgeport CT–On February 17, 2022 Detectives assigned to the Bridgeport Police Special Victim’s Unit responded to St. Vincent’s Hospital on the report of a 55-year-old female being treated for a violent sexual assault that occurred earlier that morning. As a result of their criminal investigation, Detectives determined the victim was assaulted at a residence within the 300 block of Griffin Avenue. Detectives were also able to confirm 57-year-old Harold Clarke Sr. as a suspect in the assault. Clarke Sr. turned himself into the Bridgeport Police Department this morning on an arrest warrant charging him with Aggravated Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree 53a-70a. Bond has been set at $250,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court later today.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

