Chase & Bernat To Perform May 10 at 7 pm The Stratford Library will present a special, live concert with Juilliard School musicians Cameron Chase and David Bernat on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 pm. The violinists will be performing a violin/viola duo program including works by Mozart, Martinu and Handel/Halverson. The concert, held in the Library’s Lovell Room, is free and open to the public.

This press release was made possible by: