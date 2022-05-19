Bridgeport’s First Robbery

2022-05-18@10:04pm–#Bridgeport CT–A woman was assaulted and robbed in the 200 block of Gregory Street marking the city’s first robbery. Scott Appleby, Director of Emergency Communications (the city still has NO police public affairs’ officer) said when I asked for calls of significance said they would appear the police’s Twitter Account. There have been no robberies posted there so this must be the first one of the year. This is probably why Ganimville has been named the second best place to raise a family. If you believe that I will sell you the Congress Street Bridge.

