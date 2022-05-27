Memorial Tips For Drivers

With more travelers expected to head out over the Memorial Day weekend, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and AAA remind motorists to slow down and travel safe. According to AAA, road travel is expected to increase by nearly five percent compared to last year, which represents approximately 93 percent of pre-pandemic vehicle travel.

“Memorial Day weekend is considered one of the busiest travel times in Connecticut. Vehicle crashes are rising to unprecedented levels and people continue traveling way too fast,” CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. “I urge motorists to put down the cell phone, buckle up, slow down, and always drive sober.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 5,600 people were killed during the Memorial Day travel holiday (between Thursday and Monday) from 2011-2020, an average of over 560 fatalities each year nationally. In Connecticut, 44 people were killed in crashes during the Memorial Day travel holiday between 2011-2020.

“Every year, hundreds of Americans hit the road on Memorial Day weekend but don’t make it home to their families after a traffic crash. A car is a multi-ton weapon when operated recklessly, and drivers must be sober, avoid distractions, and travel at a safe speed so they don’t endanger themselves and others,” Alec Slatky, Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast said. “Even small changes in speed can make a big difference in crash severity. And with AAA expecting to service hundreds of thousands of vehicles across the country this weekend, it’s especially important to Slow Down and Move Over to give all roadside workers the space they need.”

Members of the public are reminded that there will be schedule changes for public transportation over the Memorial Day weekend. Riders are asked to visit ctrides.com for the latest travel schedule. Motorists are also encouraged to visit and register with cttravelsmart.com for real-time traffic information on state highways.

Additionally, there will be no maintenance or construction activities on limited-access highways during the Memorial Day weekend from 6 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Only work of an emergency nature will be under taken.

