Stratford News: Internet Ad Robbery

On 04/23/2022 the Stratford Police Department investigated a robbery in the Town of Stratford. It was determined the victim placed an online Facebook Market Place advertisement to sell an IPHONE. The suspect and victim met at a prearranged location where the suspect assaulted the victim and stole his IPHONE. The victim observed a handgun during the robbery.

The Stratford Police Detective Bureau with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Department Task Force identified the main suspect as SHAHIEM DONALD(DOB 10/09/2003) of Ansonia. It was later determined Donald and his co-conspirators would contact various victims throughout Fairfield County online to arrange to either buy or sell IPHONES and other items. Once the suspects met with the victims Donald and his gang would use force steal cellular phones and other valuables. On 05/04/2022 The Stratford Detective Bureau along with Bridgeport Police Department Task Force located and arrested Donald for Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 3rdDegree and Larceny 5th Degree. He was held on a $150,000.00 bond.

If anyone has any additional information they are asked to contact the Detective Torres or Detective Policano at 203-381-2098.The Stratford Police Department warns all to use caution when selling or buying items posted privately online.