Stratford

Stratford News: Internet Ad Robbery

ByStephen Krauchick

May 11, 2022

On 04/23/2022 the Stratford Police Department investigated a robbery in the Town of Stratford. It was determined the victim placed an online Facebook Market Place advertisement to sell an IPHONE. The suspect and victim met at a prearranged location where the suspect assaulted the victim and stole his IPHONE. The victim observed a handgun during the robbery.

The Stratford Police Detective Bureau with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Department Task Force identified the main suspect as SHAHIEM DONALD(DOB 10/09/2003) of Ansonia. It was later determined Donald and his co-conspirators would contact various victims throughout Fairfield County online to arrange to either buy or sell IPHONES and other items. Once the suspects met with the victims Donald and his gang would use force steal cellular phones and other valuables. On 05/04/2022 The Stratford Detective Bureau along with Bridgeport Police Department Task Force located and arrested Donald for Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 3rdDegree and Larceny 5th Degree. He was held on a $150,000.00 bond.

If anyone has any additional information they are asked to contact the Detective Torres or Detective Policano at 203-381-2098.The Stratford Police Department warns all to use caution when selling or buying items posted privately online.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

