Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 17, 2022

#Milford CT–On April 5, 2022, a commercial burglary took place at Superior Motors, located at 1080 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Keys and a white 2013 Lexus were stolen from the lot. The stolen Lexus was later recovered in Derby. The investigation led to a juvenile arrest warrant being issued for the possession of the stolen Lexus.

On June 15, 2022, the arrest warrant was served, and the juvenile was given a summons to appear in court. The juvenile was released to the custody of their mother.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Local News

Milford News: Fire At Business

Jun 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Automated Driving Safety

Jun 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Home Assistance For Low To Moderate Homebuyers

Jun 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Local News

Jun 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Bridge Maintenance on I-95 Northbound in Norwalk

Jun 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Connecticut Families Can Now Apply for the Child Tax Credit

Jun 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Milford News: Firefighters Rescue Elderly Woman From Burning Building

Jun 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick