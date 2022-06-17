#Milford CT–On April 5, 2022, a commercial burglary took place at Superior Motors, located at 1080 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Keys and a white 2013 Lexus were stolen from the lot. The stolen Lexus was later recovered in Derby. The investigation led to a juvenile arrest warrant being issued for the possession of the stolen Lexus.

On June 15, 2022, the arrest warrant was served, and the juvenile was given a summons to appear in court. The juvenile was released to the custody of their mother.

