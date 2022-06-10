Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Retirees and Transfers

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 10, 2022

#Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport Police Force, which should be at 425 strong is nearing just 300 with transfers and retirements.


Congratulations to Captain Brian Fitzgerald on his last day at BPD as he retires. I’ve worked closely in the past with Captain Fitzgerald and I have to say he was highly professional and effective in getting results as former head detective. This is a big loss for the city in my opinion.


Also, Sergeant Tjuana Bradley-Webb has retired after 29 years of service.

Also retiring:Captain Steven Louga,l Officer Jose Paz, Officer, Angel Rivera, Lieutenant Nancy O’Donnell and Officer Faith Tyghter


Officer Jonathan Simmons took his experience and transferred to the Fairfield Police Department.


27 officers this year have retired With approximately another 10 by the end of this month not counting another 7 to transfer to other departments soon to happen Only 12 are expected to graduate from the police academy as replacements.
This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Scooter & Car Collide

Jun 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Robbery/Assault

Jun 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Homicide #10

Jun 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Scooter & Car Collide

Jun 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Robbery/Assault

Jun 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Jun 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Retirees and Transfers

Jun 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick