Bridgeport Police Retirees and Transfers

#Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport Police Force, which should be at 425 strong is nearing just 300 with transfers and retirements.



Congratulations to Captain Brian Fitzgerald on his last day at BPD as he retires. I’ve worked closely in the past with Captain Fitzgerald and I have to say he was highly professional and effective in getting results as former head detective. This is a big loss for the city in my opinion.



Also, Sergeant Tjuana Bradley-Webb has retired after 29 years of service.

Also retiring:Captain Steven Louga,l Officer Jose Paz, Officer, Angel Rivera, Lieutenant Nancy O’Donnell and Officer Faith Tyghter



Officer Jonathan Simmons took his experience and transferred to the Fairfield Police Department.



27 officers this year have retired With approximately another 10 by the end of this month not counting another 7 to transfer to other departments soon to happen Only 12 are expected to graduate from the police academy as replacements.

