Park City Renters of State Rebate Program

Bridgeport, CT— The City of Bridgeport Department of Health and Social Services reminds Park City residents that Connecticut tenants who rent an apartment, a room, or live in communal housing and are age 65 years or older, or permanently disabled may apply to receive a Renters’ Rebate of up to $700 for individuals or up to $900 for married couples.

Applications for the Renters’ Rebate tax relief program will be accepted through September 30th, 2022, for reimbursement on the 2021 filing period. The State of Connecticut Rebate Program has outlined qualifying criteria which includes an annual income of up to $38,100 for individuals or $46,400 for married couples. Qualifying persons may apply at the Eisenhower Senior Center at 307 Golden Hill Street, (203) 576-7993, or the North Bethany Senior Center at 20 Thorme Street, (203) 576-7730. Additional information with an outline of the State Renters’ Rebate Program criteria attached.

“The daily cost of living has increased across the nation and our state on common household goods, groceries, and essential utilities. These monthly bills can be particularly challenging for seniors and disabled persons that are on a fixed income,” stated Mayor Ganim. “I want to remind Bridgeport residents of this program so that they can apply – for what is most likely a much needed $700 or $900 check. It’s money that is available to assist with living expenses.”

More information about the Renters’ Rebate checks, may be found on the Department of Health and Social Services website at https://www.bridgeportct.gov/rentersrebate