Stratford News: Mayor Congratulates Ms. Connecticut Senior America

#Stratford CT– Mayor Hoydick said “It was a great pleasure to welcome Stratford’s own Debra Walls this week during a meeting of the Stratford Town Council. Debra was recently named Ms. Connecticut Senior America. She was presented a proclamation on behalf of the Town in recognition of her achievement”.

Debra will go on to represent Stratford and Connecticut in the Ms. Senior America competition taking place this September in Hershey, PA. The Ms. Senior America Pageant’s philosophy is based on the belief that seniors are the foundation of America, and our most valuable treasure.

Congratulations Debra, and good luck in September!

Post navigation