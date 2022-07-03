Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

3 Juveniles Arrested for Assault

Jul 21, 2022


On 7-21-22, a 16-year-old male juvenile and two 17-year-old male juveniles turned themselves into police based on arrest warrants. One 17-year-old juvenile was charged with Assault 2 nd Degree and Breach of Peace 2 nd Degree. He was released after being processed and posting a $25,000 court-set bond. The other two juveniles were both charged with Assault 3 rd Degree and Breach of Peace 2 nd Degree, processed, and released.

All three were given a juvenile court date of 8-3-22. None of the three arrested are Shelton residents.
The arrests stem from an altercation that took place on 5-14-22 outside a residence onLazy Brook Rd in Shelton. During the incident, a 16-year-old male victim, who was invited to the party on Lazy Brook Rd, was assaulted by the three juveniles. One juvenile assaulted the victim with a helmet.

The altercation on Lazy Brook Rd is related to the fight and stabbing death that occurred a short time later on Laurel Glen Dr. The incident on Laurel Glen Dr is still an open investigation that is being conducted by the Shelton Detective Bureau.T

