3 Juveniles Arrested for Assault



On 7-21-22, a 16-year-old male juvenile and two 17-year-old male juveniles turned themselves into police based on arrest warrants. One 17-year-old juvenile was charged with Assault 2 nd Degree and Breach of Peace 2 nd Degree. He was released after being processed and posting a $25,000 court-set bond. The other two juveniles were both charged with Assault 3 rd Degree and Breach of Peace 2 nd Degree, processed, and released.

All three were given a juvenile court date of 8-3-22. None of the three arrested are Shelton residents.

The arrests stem from an altercation that took place on 5-14-22 outside a residence onLazy Brook Rd in Shelton. During the incident, a 16-year-old male victim, who was invited to the party on Lazy Brook Rd, was assaulted by the three juveniles. One juvenile assaulted the victim with a helmet.

The altercation on Lazy Brook Rd is related to the fight and stabbing death that occurred a short time later on Laurel Glen Dr. The incident on Laurel Glen Dr is still an open investigation that is being conducted by the Shelton Detective Bureau.T

his press release was made possible by: