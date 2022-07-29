Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Carjacking

Jul 28, 2022

2022-07-28@10:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS on the way to the 4000 block of Main Street where a car was taken by gunpoint by two persons on dirtbikes fleeing on the highway towards Chopsey Hill Road. The driver of the car was injured which is how we find out about these types of calls. Bridgeport use to tell us they would keep the press alert on Twitter but they haven’t made a post on that since July 1 and they use to give calls of significance but that too has fallen to the wayside because they don’t have a press person for the police department but the mayor has THREE. Nothing to see here in Ganimville.

