Fairfield Fireworks Postponed

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 1, 2022

Fairfield Parks and Rec: In consultation with our meteorologist, based on the current weekend forecast the Town of Fairfield Annual Fireworks have been postponed until Sunday, July 3rd, 2022. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Date: Fireworks will take place Sunday, July 3rd at 9:15pm.Limited Parking: Beach Parking lots can be accessed either with a Season Beach Sticker or by purchasing a Daily Pass for $50.00 per vehicle (credit card only). Daily Passes will be limited to the first 300 vehicles at Jennings Beach and 100 vehicles at Penfield Beach. A Daily Parking Fee will also be charged to park at the Ash Creek Open Space Parking Lot the day of the fireworks. Lots will fill. Plan on getting there early so as not to be disappointed.Restrictions: Please remember that Alcoholic Beverages, Smoking, Vaping, Tents and Personal Grills are not permitted on Town beaches. #fairfieldct

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

