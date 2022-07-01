Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

FREE ADMISSION FOR KIDS TO THE FAIRFIELD MUSEUM THIS SUMMER, FUNDING PROVIDED BY A GRANT FROM CT HUMANITIES FAIRFIELD, CT

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 1, 2022
The Fairfield Museum & History Center was recently awarded a generous grant from Connecticut Humanities to support our participation in the CT Summer at the Museum initiative. The program invites Connecticut children ages 18 and under plus one accompanying Connecticut resident adult to visit participating museums free of charge from July 1 through September 5, 2022. Funding for the initiative is provided by the CT General Assembly, with the support of Connecticut Humanities and the Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the federal ARPA. In 2021 alone, the Fairfield Museum welcomed 7,398 visitors. 5,837 of those visitors were from Connecticut and 3,230 of those visitors were 18 years of age or under. We anticipate that we will welcome even more visitors this year so the CT Summer at the Museum program is more important than ever. A visit to the Fairfield Museum gives children the opportunity to experience our award-winning interactive history programs, activities, and exhibits. The Museum aims to use the past as a starting point to explore important current issues and questions. We believe that cultivating a deep appreciation of history is essential to building civic engagement. By bringing together diverse perspectives and experiences, we can encourage children to consider their own role and agency within their community. Exhibitions and interactive displays are featured in three buildings: Sun Tavern, Victorian Cottage with its dedicated early childhood space, and Victorian Barn. Each Saturday we will also offer a drop-in family workshop. In our main gallery, the exhibition, “Creating Community: Exploring 375 Years of Our Past” invites visitors to explore the history of Fairfield and its region over the past four centuries. In our North gallery, the exhibition, “Family/History: Exploring the Randolph-Ward Photographic Collection” reveals histories of the Randolph and Ward families and their relatives in Fairfield, spanning approximately 100 years of family and photographic history. In our Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall, the work of the 43 winning photographers from the 14th annual IMAGES Juried Photography Show are on display along with the work of the featured photographer and one of this year’s judges, Allison Minto in our Spaght Gallery. The Fairfield Museum is located at 370 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT and is open every day from 10am to 4pm. For more information, visit www.fairfieldhistory.org.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

