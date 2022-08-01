Norwalk News: Drowning At Calf Pasture Beach

#Norwalk CT– On Sunday July 31, 2022, at 4:47pm Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Norwalk Police Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service and Norwalk Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene. An officer assigned to Calf Pasture Beach arrived on scene moments later and observed people pulling an unconscious male to shore and assisting a conscious female to shore. The officer took over CPR from a bystander who had begun CPR on the male. The Norwalk Fire Department assisted with CPR on the male, who is identified as Mauricio Rodas-Garcia, 60 of Norwalk. Mr. Rodas-Garcia was transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.



The investigation determined that Mr. Rodas-Garcia and the female had been walking on a partially submerged sandbar. The female had fallen into the water and began having difficulty getting back to shore due to the current. Mr. Rodas-Garcia entered the water to assist her however he went under water and did not surface. Bystanders that assisted them located Mr. Rodas-Garcia just under the surface. The female was not injured.



The members of the Norwalk Police Department extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Rodas-Garcia. The Norwalk Police Department also commends the bystanders who brought both people back to shore and rendered aid.

