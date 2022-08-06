Norwalk News: Shooting Incident – South Main Street



#Norwalk CT– On August 4, 2022, at 10:58 p.m., Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting that gunshots were heard in the area of South Main Street and Merritt Street. Responding officers located a crime scene in the area of 152 South Main Street. A short time later Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call from Norwalk Hospital, which reported that male suffering from a gunshot wound had just arrived by private vehicle. The victim is a 36- year-old male who suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his legs. The Detective Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

This investigation is active at this time. The Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the lead investigator, Detective James Barron, who can be reached by telephone at 203-854-3034, or email at jbarron@norwalkct.org. Anonymous information may be provided in one of the three ways below.

This news report is made possible by: