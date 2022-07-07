Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Small Business Shout Out Stratford

WELCOME TO JDOG JUNK REMOVAL & HAULING

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 7, 2022


#Stratford CT– This afternoon Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick said we were pleased to welcome JDog Junk Removal and Hauling to Stratford!
JDog services the residential market and commercial service industry, offering junk removal and hauling. They are known for their military work ethic and employment of veterans. They are located at 80 Century Drive.
“What really appealed to me is I can help veterans in all sorts of ways,” Sean-Michael Green, owner, said of the Pennsylvania-based JDog chain. “The folks who work for me are all veterans or veteran family members. When we serve veterans out in the community, we are able to connect with them on a different level.”
Please join us in congratulating Sean-Michael and wishing him much success!

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Small Business Shout Out

Sunroofs Have Drain Holes That Can Clog

Jul 6, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

MAYOR HOYDICK ANNOUNCES KEY POLICE PROMOTIONS 

Jul 5, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Boat Collision

Jul 3, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Small Business Shout Out Stratford

WELCOME TO JDOG JUNK REMOVAL & HAULING

Jul 7, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Guardians Organization Is Against Acting Chief

Jul 7, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Defunding Bridgeport Police

Jul 7, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Traffic Advisory – Great Duck Race

Jul 7, 2022 Stephen Krauchick