WELCOME TO JDOG JUNK REMOVAL & HAULING



#Stratford CT– This afternoon Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick said we were pleased to welcome JDog Junk Removal and Hauling to Stratford!

JDog services the residential market and commercial service industry, offering junk removal and hauling. They are known for their military work ethic and employment of veterans. They are located at 80 Century Drive.

“What really appealed to me is I can help veterans in all sorts of ways,” Sean-Michael Green, owner, said of the Pennsylvania-based JDog chain. “The folks who work for me are all veterans or veteran family members. When we serve veterans out in the community, we are able to connect with them on a different level.”

Please join us in congratulating Sean-Michael and wishing him much success!

