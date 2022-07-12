Westport News: Identity Theft/Forgery and other charges

#Westport CT–On June 30, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the TD Bank located at 185 Main Street on a report that a man was attempting to fraudulently obtain a debit card by impersonating the real account holder. The suspect was still in the bank when officers arrived. He said his name was Edward Tucker and presented a Pennsylvania driver’s license with that name. The bank employee said that a Norwalk branch of TD Bank notified the Westport location that the suspect was supposedly trying to engage in the same fraudulent activity there and to be aware should he come to Westport. The Norwalk bank also advised that they reached out to the real account holder who said he was still in PA. The suspect reportedly admitted that his real name was William Schwarz, and it was determined that the PA driver’s license in his possession was fake. Mr. Schwarz also had in his possession a Wells Fargo bank card with the name Edward Tucker on it.



Mr. Schwarz was placed under arrest and charged with Identity Theft in the Second Degree, Forgery in the Second Degree, Criminal Impersonation, Payment Card Theft, Criminal Attempt at Illegal Use of a Payment Card, and Illegal Use of a Payment Card. He was held on $50,000.00 bond and transported to Stamford Superior Court on July 1, to be arraigned.