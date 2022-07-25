Westport News: Structure Fire

Westport firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on Island Way. The

initial dispatch was four Engines, one Rescue company, and the Shift Commander. A

mutual aid Truck company from Norwalk also responded.

Companies arrived and reported an exterior deck fire on the 2nd floor with an extension into

the wall and mechanical room of the house. A hose line was deployed from Engine 4 and

the fire was quickly extinguished. Arriving companies provided salvage, overhaul, and

ventilation.



The fire was contained to the area of origin and is being investigated by the Westport Fire

Marshal’s office. Westport PD and EMS assisted on the scene along with Norwalk FD.

Fairfield FD provided station coverage during the incident. The last fire department unit

cleared the scene at 3:34 AM.