Westport News: Traffic Advisory – Great Duck Race



The Westport Sunrise Rotary will be holding their annual Great Duck Race eventon Saturday, July 9, 2022. This year’s Duck Race will feature a giant sluice on JesupGreen as well as food trucks and family-friendly activities in the Taylor Lot from10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The Taylor Lot will be closed for the event from 6:00 AM toapproximately 6:00 PM.Motorists should expect increased pedestrian traffic as well as traffic delaysassociated with the event in the downtown area throughout the morning and afternoon.Attendees are reminded to use the marked crosswalks in the area.

