Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 2 Alarm Fire

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 3, 2022

VIDEO REPORT–2022-08-02@10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to a fire in the 700 block of Park Street. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire in the rear of the 2 1/2 story building. A second alarm was quickly called for additional personnel and resources. 3 fire hose lines were in operation to fight the blaze. Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour. One pet died in the fire. There were no injuries reported to occupants or firefighters. Assistant Chief Cora kept rotating personnel to avoid overheating and kept the firefighters hydrated.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Aug 3, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Kitchen Fire

Aug 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Cooling Centers

Aug 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Aug 3, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 2 Alarm Fire

Aug 3, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Motorcyclist Crash

Aug 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Kitchen Fire

Aug 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick