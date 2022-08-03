Bridgeport News: 2 Alarm Fire

VIDEO REPORT–2022-08-02@10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to a fire in the 700 block of Park Street. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire in the rear of the 2 1/2 story building. A second alarm was quickly called for additional personnel and resources. 3 fire hose lines were in operation to fight the blaze. Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour. One pet died in the fire. There were no injuries reported to occupants or firefighters. Assistant Chief Cora kept rotating personnel to avoid overheating and kept the firefighters hydrated.