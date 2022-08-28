Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting

#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.



At approximately 6:35 am this morning a 35-year-old Bridgeport man arrived at Bridgeport Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right eye. The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. The victim said he was shot while at the BP gas station in the early morning hours of August 28, 2022. He is listed in “guarded” condition. The victim was unable to provide any further details to Detectives at this time.



Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Kateema Riettie, at 203-581-5253 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

Download Our APP See ALL our posts not just what Facebook

shows you!

Available on Apple and Android

Search: Doing It Local

Get push alerts for important breaking news.

This press release was made possible by: