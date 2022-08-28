Bridgeport News: Person Shot Overnight

#Bridgeport CT– On August 27, 2022 at approximately 10:35 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter activation (2 rounds) within the 100 block of Ogden Street. A few minutes later Bridgeport Hospital staff reported a person arrived at their Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, identified as a 35-year-old Bridgeport man, is reported to have been grazed in the neck by gunfire while seated in a parked vehicle located on Ogden Street. The gunshot wound is reported to be non-life-threatening and the victim is listed in stable condition.



ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. This service expedites reaction time in order to solve crime and save lives. Uniformed Patrol Officers quickly responded to the activation and located several items of evidence in the vicinity of Ogden Street and William Street. The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau has also responded and taken charge of the investigation. Interviews were conducted and evidence was collected.



An unidentified male riding a bicycle is reported to have been in a dispute with occupants of a white vehicle traveling south on William Street during the time of this incident. The 35-year-old male does not appear to be the intended target. After the 2 shots were fired, the white vehicle and unidentified male riding the bicycle were observed traveling further southbound on William Street and out of victim’s sight.



Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at 203-581-5256 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

