Bridgeport, CT – City of Bridgeport advises residents that the Newfield boat ramp located at 421 Seaview Avenue will be temporarily closed until further notice for safety concerns.

The following two boat ramps will still be available:

Seaside Park – * only available to individuals with a Bridgeport 2022 Park Sticker*

only available to individuals with a Bridgeport 2022 Park Sticker* Brewster Street – 51 Brewster Street

