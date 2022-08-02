Bridgeport News: Sexual Assault

On July 29, 2022 Bernard was brought before the court and charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Bond is set at $300,000.



In February Bernard was prosecuted. The state prosecutor said He used his position at a local church to abuse two children with one case lasting over ten years.



RE: Bridgeport Police Department SVU Unit case No. 22D-0459. On July 29, 2022 Bernard was brought before the court and charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Bond is set at $500,000. This victims in these two cases are children.



Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Brian Coyne, at 203-581-5223 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.