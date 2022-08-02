Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Sexual Assault

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 2, 2022

On July 29, 2022 Bernard was brought before the court and charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Bond is set at $300,000.


In February Bernard was prosecuted. The state prosecutor said He used his position at a local church to abuse two children with one case lasting over ten years.


RE: Bridgeport Police Department SVU Unit case No. 22D-0459. On July 29, 2022 Bernard was brought before the court and charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Bond is set at $500,000. This victims in these two cases are children.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Brian Coyne, at 203-581-5223 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Cooling Centers

Aug 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Downed Utility Pole

Aug 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Exposing Himself

Aug 1, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Cooling Centers

Aug 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Cooling Centers

Aug 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: 2 In Custody

Aug 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Downed Utility Pole

Aug 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick