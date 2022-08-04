Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

MISSING PERSONS SILVER ALERT – EMILY BENITEZ + OLIVER ORTIZ

Aug 4, 2022

On July 27, 2022 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz were reported missing by the family’s CT Department of Children and Families (DCF) case worker.

To fit the criteria for an amber alert there needs to be an imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.  On August 3, 2022, a silver alert was implemented by the CT Department of Public Safety.  Emily is described as approximately 5’ tall/110 lbs. having brown hair/eyes. The child, Oliver, is only five-months-old and has brown hair/eyes.

The Bridgeport Police Department is working with our law enforcement partners to bring this incident to a safe and speedy conclusion.  We are asking for the public’s help in locating Emily and Oliver.  Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the case officer Detective Anthony Caiazzo at 475-319-0244 (anthony.caiazzo@bridgeportct.gov), or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this time.

