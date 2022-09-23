Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Ansonia News: Child Abuse Arrest

Sep 23, 2022

#Ansonia CT– On September 23, 2022 at 4:07 A.M., the Department of Children and Families notified the Ansonia Police Department of a possible abuse case involving a six-week-old child. DCF reported the juvenile victim was currently at Yale New Haven Hospital being treated for injuries. Hospital personnel advised the initial officer the child had multiple injuries to include, a brain bleed, fractured ribs, lacerated liver and other injuries which were consistent with child abuse. The child’s father, Lamar Haney, admitted to causing the injuries.

Lamar Haney, age 36, of Ansonia was charged with Assault First Degree 53a-59, and held on a $100,000.00 bond with a court date of September 23, 2022.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

