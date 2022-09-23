Ansonia News: Child Abuse Arrest

#Ansonia CT– On September 23, 2022 at 4:07 A.M., the Department of Children and Families notified the Ansonia Police Department of a possible abuse case involving a six-week-old child. DCF reported the juvenile victim was currently at Yale New Haven Hospital being treated for injuries. Hospital personnel advised the initial officer the child had multiple injuries to include, a brain bleed, fractured ribs, lacerated liver and other injuries which were consistent with child abuse. The child’s father, Lamar Haney, admitted to causing the injuries.
Lamar Haney, age 36, of Ansonia was charged with Assault First Degree 53a-59, and held on a $100,000.00 bond with a court date of September 23, 2022.
