Look Who’s Doing It Local!

Stephen Krauchick

Sep 2, 2022


I got to meet Xiomara Perez- Butler and Maribel Garcia- Winters, owners of Care Connect, LLC. They are more than home care, along with a dedicated staff, that is passionate about providing excellent care to the individuals they serve, and they look forward to helping seniors in Fairfield & New Haven Counties with all their in-home care needs.

At Care, Connect they understand the importance of senior care on an ongoing basis, especially for those with Dementia and Alzheimer’s. They took it a step further and joined Second Wind to ensure our individuals affected by Dementia/Alzheimer’s get the best care possible. As part of their commitment to our community, they offer the Virtual Dementia Tour FREE of charge. The Tour enables families, caregivers, and first responders to experience for themselves the physical and mental challenges those with dementia face and uses the experience to provide better person-centered care.


Their home care professionals go through an extensive hiring process to ensure that their individuals are provided with reliable, competent, and caring staff. They provide their field staff with ongoing in-services and as-needed in-services according to customers’ needs and conditions.


When they complete an assessment, they gather as much information as possible to find the right match. Their Care Coordinators will identify two/three staff members to introduce to the family/client. Care Connect conducts unannounced visits to do a quality check on the services rendered by their staff.
Visit their website at: https://www.the-care-connect.com/, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CareConnectLLC, or phone them at 203-677-1447


Care Connect, the care you need, the compassion you deserve!

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

