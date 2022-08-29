Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Small Business Shout Out

Aug 29, 2022

Look who’s Doing It Local ! Dr. Firgeleski of the Firgeleski Chiropractic Center of Trumbull. He is an auto accident specialist and many of you told us on his first advertisement on Sunday-

Michell said “best chiropractor ever 😁” Lisa said “He is the best chiropractor. Love firgeleski chiropractic ❤ ” and Dean said: “Treated me after an accident and was awesome. Highly recommend”.

(see- https://www.facebook.com/DoingItLocal/photos/a.273728507168/10159216910042169/).

Everyone was saying how good he is and I can say I feel better after a quick session with him. I have chronic neck and lower back pain from a car accident fifteen years ago! Best I’ve felt in years!

You can reach Dr. Firgeleski at 203-261-7333 or his Facebook page at:
https://www.facebook.com/firgeleskichiropracticceneterllc

Thank you Dr. Firgeleski for keeping the news free to our viewers!

