Small Business Shout Out

NOW all my family members have an Interstate Battery in their car!

Aug 22, 2022

Last week I said all my family members have an Interstate in their car. I forgot to check my daughter’s car and sure enough at 5 am this morning she calls me that her car stalled on the way to work. I got her to work and the car to Penfield Service Center at 691 Post Road in Fairfield. Bob Trez quickly diagnosed it as a battery issue. Bob stocks Interstate Batteries, from our sponsor Larry Judge. So it’s not always a dead battery that can leave you completely stranded. The car did restart but there wasn’t enough power left after starting which caused it to stall out. NOW I can sleep better! Thanks, Bob and Larry!

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

