NOW all my family members have an Interstate Battery in their car!

Last week I said all my family members have an Interstate in their car. I forgot to check my daughter’s car and sure enough at 5 am this morning she calls me that her car stalled on the way to work. I got her to work and the car to Penfield Service Center at 691 Post Road in Fairfield. Bob Trez quickly diagnosed it as a battery issue. Bob stocks Interstate Batteries, from our sponsor Larry Judge. So it’s not always a dead battery that can leave you completely stranded. The car did restart but there wasn’t enough power left after starting which caused it to stall out. NOW I can sleep better! Thanks, Bob and Larry!

