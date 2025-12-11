Pawtero Expands to Bridgeport, Bringing Community-Focused Dog Grooming to Main Street

https://youtu.be/nmsd81UMQss

Bridgeport, CT — Pawtero, a trusted name in premium, stress-free dog grooming, is proud to showcase its newly opened Bridgeport salon located at 1269 Main Street, Suite 101. While new to the neighborhood, Pawtero is far from new to the grooming industry—its first location in New Haven has built a strong reputation for compassionate care, professional grooming, and a warm, community-centered atmosphere.

Owner Natalia Alvarado, a Bridgeport resident, says opening locally is a meaningful step. “I’m excited to provide my services to the Bridgeport community—meeting new people, supporting pet parents, and helping bring the local pet community together,” she said. “Whether it’s families, groomers, or anyone in the pet industry, we want Pawtero to be a place where everyone feels welcome.”

Pawtero specializes in breed-standard cuts, stylish trims, deshedding services, skin-and-coat care, puppy grooms, and gentle handling for anxious or nervous dogs. The Bridgeport salon features a clean, modern, calming environment designed to help pups feel at ease from the moment they walk in. Grooming is by appointment, and all pets should be up to date on vaccinations.

In Bridgeport, Pawtero offers a full range of grooming services, including bath-and-tidy packages, full-style grooms, add-on care options, and monthly maintenance packages for dogs with short-coat or low-maintenance grooming needs.

Pet parents can schedule by visiting the salon, calling, or booking online:

Pawtero Bridgeport – 1269 Main Street, Suite 101

📞 203-873-9406

Pawtero looks forward to serving Bridgeport’s dogs and their families with the same friendly, reliable, high-quality grooming their New Haven clients have come to love.