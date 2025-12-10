Six Adults and One Juvenile Arrested in Major Drug and Gun Sweep at Greene Homes

The Bridgeport Police Department Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics sales in and around the Greene Homes Housing Complex, targeting individuals with direct ties to firearm-related offenses in the city. Investigators obtained multiple arrest warrants charging several suspects with the sale of narcotics. Police confirmed that all of the individuals targeted in the operation were either on supervised probation or parole at the time of the investigation.

On December 5, 2025, the Bridgeport Task Force—assisted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Connecticut State Police, the Bridgeport Narcotics Division, and officers from Trumbull, Fairfield, and the Stamford Police Department—executed a coordinated enforcement operation across the city. A total of eight search warrants at six Bridgeport residences were carried out by the Bridgeport Police Emergency Services Unit and the Stamford Police Special Response Team.

As a result of the operation, six suspects were arrested and served with arrest warrants. During the searches, officers seized two modified Glock handguns converted for fully automatic fire, a high-capacity magazine, quantities of crack cocaine, and approximately $5,000 in U.S. currency. Authorities also confirmed that a juvenile was taken into custody on multiple firearm-related charges, including criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of a machine gun, failure to register a machine gun, illegal transfer of a pistol, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

The following adults were arrested and charged with Sale of Narcotics (21a-278b):

Kimani Morris – 3 counts | Bond: $350,000

Russell Gilchrist – 2 counts | Bond: $275,000

Koree Jacobs – 3 counts | Bond: $350,000

John Matthews – 3 counts | Bond: $350,000

Officials say this remains an active and ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are expected.