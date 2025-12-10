Bridgeport Task Force Arrests Man in Armed Drug Trafficking Investigation

During the month of November 2025, the Bridgeport Police Department Task Force, working in collaboration with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, launched an investigation into Ralph Cora, 42, based on evidence he was trafficking narcotics while armed with an illegal firearm. Investigators determined Cora was allegedly distributing drugs into the west side of Bridgeport while operating out of Naugatuck and using a dark blue 2010 BMW X3 as his primary vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, search and seizure warrants were obtained for Cora, his vehicle, and a residence connected to the case in Naugatuck. On November 25, 2025, Bridgeport Police Task Force officers assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Connecticut State Police Gang Unit, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Naugatuck Police Department, executed the warrants. During the searches, officers recovered approximately 80 suspected ecstasy pills, several grams of crack cocaine packaged for street-level sales, quantities of marijuana, one illegal firearm equipped with a high-capacity magazine, numerous rounds of illegal ammunition, an additional firearm, high-capacity magazines, and U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from narcotics trafficking.

Based on the evidence gathered, investigators determined that Cora was actively engaged in narcotics trafficking and that the firearm was used to protect and facilitate the illegal drug operation. Later that same day, under the direction of Detective Carlos Vazquez, officers located and took Ralph Cora into custody in the 500 block of Park Avenue in Bridgeport. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell.