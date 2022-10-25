Look Who’s DoingItLocal!

I had the pleasure of meeting Andre Whaley owner of Mobile Registration Services of LLC located at 40 Fairfield Avenue. Andre put together a friendly staff that is multilingual that provides fast and convenient service! Let them handle your registration needs. From passenger cars, combination, and commercial. Boats, RVs, Motorcycles, and more! Plates are issued at the time of service. They make things easy with all required forms in one location. Why waste time in line? Visit them at 40 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport, or:
Call them at: 1 833-734-4968
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MobileRegLLC
Their website: https://mobileregservices.com/?fbclid=IwAR1mh8yAoDl4EJ6d5NpiyZvWKpqRDTT__Hxo_TAj1s2LQ_ryW4RTqmZeXUY