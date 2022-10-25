Look Who’s DoingItLocal!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Oct 25, 2022

I had the pleasure of meeting Andre Whaley owner of Mobile Registration Services of LLC located at 40 Fairfield Avenue. Andre put together a friendly staff that is multilingual that provides fast and convenient service! Let them handle your registration needs. From passenger cars, combination, and commercial. Boats, RVs, Motorcycles, and more! Plates are issued at the time of service. They make things easy with all required forms in one location. Why waste time in line? Visit them at 40 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport, or:

Call them at: 1 833-734-4968

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MobileRegLLC

Their website: https://mobileregservices.com/?fbclid=IwAR1mh8yAoDl4EJ6d5NpiyZvWKpqRDTT__Hxo_TAj1s2LQ_ryW4RTqmZeXUY

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

