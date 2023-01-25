Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Small Business Shout Out

Fixing It Local

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 25, 2023

For the last few months, my neck has been bothering me. I discovered it was my pillow that caused it. It wasn’t too soft or too hard, it was just too high for me. I found a pillow on Amazon for sleepers with neck pain. The next week my neck was feeling much better but still had some pain. I went to see Dr. Firgeleski at 123 Monroe Turnpike. I haven’t felt this good in quite some time and I personally recommend him! He is great if you have been in a car crash and he even has same-day visits.

Give him a call at 203- 261- 7333 or email him at:

firgeleskichiropracticcenter@gmail.com

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Small Business Shout Out

Look Who’s DoingItLocal!

Oct 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Local News Small Business Shout Out

BMW of Bridgeport to Support Norma Pfriem Breast Center

Oct 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Small Business Shout Out

Condori’s Bakery

Sep 7, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Small Business Shout Out

Fixing It Local

Jan 25, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Jan 25, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

CONVICTED FELONS ARRESTED AT TRUMBULL MALL IN STOLEN CAR

Jan 25, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Jan 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick