Fixing It Local

For the last few months, my neck has been bothering me. I discovered it was my pillow that caused it. It wasn’t too soft or too hard, it was just too high for me. I found a pillow on Amazon for sleepers with neck pain. The next week my neck was feeling much better but still had some pain. I went to see Dr. Firgeleski at 123 Monroe Turnpike. I haven’t felt this good in quite some time and I personally recommend him! He is great if you have been in a car crash and he even has same-day visits.

Give him a call at 203- 261- 7333 or email him at:

firgeleskichiropracticcenter@gmail.com