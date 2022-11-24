Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Ansonia News: Smoke Shop Robbery

Stephen Krauchick

Nov 24, 2022

On 10/15/2022 at approximately 9:00pm, an armed robbery occurred at Smoke Vibes located at 50 Bridge St. Investigators are looking to identify the female pictured in the attached photos who may have relevant information about the incident. Information (including anonymous information) can be provided by calling the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

The investigating officer is Detective Hunt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411

