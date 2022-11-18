ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON EVERSOURCE AND UNITED ILLUMINATING SUPPLY RATE INCREASE

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding new Eversource and United Illuminating standard service supply rates effective January 1. Eversource supply rates will double from 12.05 cents per kWh to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user. United Illuminating supply rates will go from 10.6 cents per kWh to 22.5 cents per kWh, resulting in an $83.09 increase for the average user.

“This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses. We pay far too much for our energy in Connecticut as it is, and these winter rates are nothing short of punishing. My office has intervened on behalf of consumers at each and every rate case before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission because we know how much the cost of energy impacts family budgets. We have next to no ability to challenge these supply rates, which is frustrating. Our supply rates always fluctuate between winter and summer, but this is not normal. We are seeing a huge global spike in gas costs due to the war in Ukraine and Russian manipulation of gas supplies. Both as a country and a state, we need to take a hard look at our energy sources and reduce our reliance on sources like natural gas that produce these wild, unaffordable surges in rates.”

