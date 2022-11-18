Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON EVERSOURCE AND UNITED ILLUMINATING SUPPLY RATE INCREASE

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 18, 2022

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding new Eversource and United Illuminating standard service supply rates effective January 1. Eversource supply rates will double from 12.05 cents per kWh to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user. United Illuminating supply rates will go from 10.6 cents per kWh to 22.5 cents per kWh, resulting in an $83.09 increase for the average user.

This press release was made possible by:

“This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses. We pay far too much for our energy in Connecticut as it is, and these winter rates are nothing short of punishing. My office has intervened on behalf of consumers at each and every rate case before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission because we know how much the cost of energy impacts family budgets. We have next to no ability to challenge these supply rates, which is frustrating. Our supply rates always fluctuate between winter and summer, but this is not normal. We are seeing a huge global spike in gas costs due to the war in Ukraine and Russian manipulation of gas supplies. Both as a country and a state, we need to take a hard look at our energy sources and reduce our reliance on sources like natural gas that produce these wild, unaffordable surges in rates.”

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

BILL TO CURB UNHEALTHY FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKETING TARGETING KIDS

Nov 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

$8.5 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL RESOURCES TO CONNECT THOSE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS WITH SUPPORT

Nov 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News Trumbull

THIEVES TARGET MAIL FROM TRUMBULL RESIDENTS AND SURROUNDING AREAS

Nov 9, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON EVERSOURCE AND UNITED ILLUMINATING SUPPLY RATE INCREASE

Nov 18, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Nov 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery

Nov 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

OFFICE OF POLICY AND MANAGEMENT COMPLETES REVIEW OF NATIVE AMERICAN SCHOOL NAMES, IMAGES, AND SYMBOLS

Nov 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick