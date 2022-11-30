Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Police Station "Incident"

Nov 29, 2022

#Bridgeport—At approximately 2:30pm the City of Bridgeport City Hall located at 45 Lyon Terrace was placed on a Lock-In/Lock-Out out of an abundance of caution due to a visitor making a threat inside one of the departments. That individual a short time later was apprehended and placed into custody by the swift work of the Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.

