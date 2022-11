Officers Devin Polite, Judson Brown, Officer Natalie Luty and Jonathan Ferrao have resigned and will be going to Shelton Police.

Officer Carlos DeJesus resigned and will be going to Weston Police.

Officer Matthew DeFilippo resigned and will be going to Derby Police.

There are just 6 officers in the police academy. A full force of Bridgeport Officers should be 425, the force is now at 286 or at 67% capacity.

