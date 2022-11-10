BRIDGEPORT POLICE ISSUE ANOTHER ADVISORY ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE AND OFFER UP ROBBERIES

The Bridgeport Police Department is advising the public it continues to respond to numerous victims robbed at gunpoint when buying a vehicle posted on internet sites like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp.

The victims have been from Bridgeport, surrounding municipalities and surrounding states.

In these cases, the victims arrived with thousands of dollars at an address selected by the suspect.

The department is advising buyers to meet the seller at a community meet-up spot, which is routinely designated by a sign at most police stations.

The Bridgeport Police Department has a community meet-up spot in front headquarters at 300 Congress St. and the Community Services Division at 1395 Sylvan Ave.

Buyers are also advised to captured the internet IP address to the post they are responding to.

The department’s Robbery/Burglary Unit is investigating these robberies Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 581-5293. All tips will be confidential.

