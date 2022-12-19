Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG URGES FCC TO CREATE ANTI-ROBOTEXT PROTECTIONS

Dec 19, 2022

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong supported the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal to help cut down on unwanted text messages by requiring mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers, and from numbers on a Do Not Originate (DNO) list.

Connecticut has helped lead the fight to reduce the number of robocalls that plague Americans. However, scammers are now shifting to using robotexts to run similar scams. Just like spam calls, spam texts can result in people losing millions of dollars through phishing texts, imposter scams, and links containing ransomware. In 2021, the FCC received more than 15,000 consumer complaints about unwanted texts and, in 2020, scammers stole more than $86 million through frauds perpetrated via scam text messages.

“Robotexts are emerging as yet another insidious avenue for scammers to steal millions of dollars from Americans. We have technology to identify and block robocallers, and we need those same protections applied to text messages. I fully support the FCC’s efforts,” said Attorney General Tong.

The coalition of 51 attorneys general support the FCC’s proposal to require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers. Further, the attorneys general are asking the FCC to continue pushing the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for text messages so people can know if the texts they receive are from spoofed numbers and law enforcement can investigate where these texts are coming from.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

