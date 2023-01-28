Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Holder Holding

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 28, 2023

#Bridgeport CT–On Tuesday 1/25/2023, the Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) conducted a narcotics investigation inside and outside of Shorty’s Deli located at 1070 East MainStreet. Officers entered the store and confronted the suspect later identified as John Holder 7/14/89. Holder was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and a loaded firearm. Holder has a valid pistol permit; however, both his pistol permit and firearm were seized.

Holder was charged with:

Possession Intent Dispensing Narcotic (21a-277(a(1A+)

Possession Control Substance (21a-279(a)(1)

His bond was set at $5,000.

This is the 8th firearm recovery made by TNT this year.

