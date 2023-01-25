CONVICTED FELONS ARRESTED AT TRUMBULL MALL IN STOLEN CAR

#Trumbull CT– Trumbull Police arrested two (2) men with lengthy criminal histories after they were caught driving in a stolen car at the Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon, January 24. Police located the stolen Nissan Altima driving in the mall parking lot where the vehicle was recovered and the occupants were apprehended. Elliot Echevarria, age 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, age 43, both of New Haven were arrested and charged for their involvement in this incident.

At approximately 12:00 PM, an officer located the Nissan driving through the mall parking lot as Echevarria was driving and Santini was the front seat passenger. Officers confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Bridgeport Police Department on January 20, so officers stopped the vehicle near the Cheesecake Factory. Both men were taken into police custody without further incident.

Santini was argumentative and was yelling that the Nissan was his because he had purchased it from a friend four (4) months prior. Santini also stated that he had the vehicle’s title at home, but he did not have a bill of sale for the vehicle. Police also learned that Echevarria’s Connecticut driving privilege had been suspended as of August 2022. Echevarria, a convicted Felon with an extensive criminal history including Burglary, Larceny, Assault, Drug charges, and Interfering with Police was charged with Larceny in the 3rd Degree, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 3, 2023, and was eventually released on a $10,000. bond.

Santini, also a convicted Felon with an extensive criminal history including Robbery, Threatening, Larceny, Drug charges, and Interfering with Police was charged with Larceny in the 3rd Degree. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 3, 2023, and was eventually released on a $10,000. bond.

